Chandigarh, February 4: In an incident of online fraud, an 83-year-old man from Chandigarh was allegedly duped for Rs 4.34 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The accused cheated the senior citizen on the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) details for his mobile SIM card. The victim is a retired BSF commandant. The fraud took place on January 31 and February 1. A complaint has been registered in the matter. Online Fraud in Chandigarh: Woman Duped of Rs 10 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster Posing as Bank Representative.

The victim has been identified as Jagbir Singh Dhillon. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Dhillon received an SMS on his mobile phone to complete his KYC. It was stated in the message that if he failed to update his KYC, his SIM would be suspended within 24 hours. The customer care number was also mentioned in the message, and the victim was asked to call on it.

However, Dhillon ignored it. The next day, the complaint received a call from a man who introduced himself as an executive of a mobile network provider, Airtel. He asked the victim to download an anydesk app on his mobile. After the complaint downloaded the app, the accused told Dhillon to pay Rs 10 charges through a debit card. However, the caller told the complainant that the payment was unsuccessful and asked him to pay using another debit card. Online Fraud In Chandigarh: Woman Duped Of Rs 3.6 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext Of Providing Lucrative Returns On Investment.

Dhillon then asked his son to enter his debit card details. Later, Rs 9,000 got debited from his son’s account. The victim again received a call on February 1, this time. This caller introduced himself as an employee of a bank. He then sent an SBI quick support file to the victim through WhatsApp. The application got downloaded on Dhillon’s phone.

As per the report, the complainant went to the bank on the same day and found that two instalments of Rs two lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh were debited from his account. He then approached the police. On the basis of the police complaint, a case has been registered against unknown people under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Sector 36 police station of Chandigarh. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

