Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is showcasing a digital exhibition in Mahakumbh Mela, being held at Prayagraj, providing detailed information on three new laws that came into effect on July 1, 2024.

The laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) are designed to bring about historic changes in the country's judicial system, emphasizing justice, fairness, and the safety of citizens.

The exhibition, located on Triveni Marg, offers visitors an interactive and visually engaging experience with anamorphic walls, LED TV screens, LED walls, and holographic cylinders.

It presents information about government welfare schemes, new policies, laws, and the Indian Constitution. Through audio-visual mediums, the exhibition highlights the core principles of the new laws, which include justice, fairness, and common behaviour. It also underscores how technology is now integrated into the legal framework to ensure better justice delivery and enhanced citizen protection.

The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1, 2024, aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society. These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, and organized crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offenses.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Despite the chilly weather and fog conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh. As per the data of the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 88.1 million devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam so far.

Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. (ANI)

