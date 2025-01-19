Mahakumbh Nagar, January 19: A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela venue in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly following the explosion of two gas cylinders inside a tent. The fire quickly spread to several nearby tents, burning them to the ground. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. According to police, the fire started in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh site, where the cylinders exploded. Fire trucks, which were already stationed at the venue as part of safety measures for the large-scale event, rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze.

As a precautionary measure, people living in surrounding tents were promptly evacuated to ensure their safety. The incident, though alarming, did not result in any casualties, thanks to the swift response from the authorities. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: 18 Tents Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Site in Prayagraj Due to LPG Cylinder Blast; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh Mela Venue

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: During #MahaKumbh2025, a massive fire breaks out in Sector 19, between Shastri Bridge and the Railway Bridge. Fire brigade vehicles are engaged in controlling the fire pic.twitter.com/XeAZV05TBg — IANS (@ians_india) January 19, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent senior officials to the site to assess the situation. Meanwhile, the official X handle of the Maha Kumbh Mela expressed concern, stating, "Very sad. The fire incident at Maha Kumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray to Maa Ganga for everyone's safety."

The incident has raised concerns but has been managed efficiently, with the fire under control and safety measures being promptly enacted. The situation continues to be monitored by local authorities to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees at the massive religious gathering. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Site in Prayagraj, Firefighting Underway (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, drones were used to assess the fire situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela venue. They provided real-time aerial views, helping authorities monitor the spread of the blaze and coordinate the firefighting efforts effectively, ensuring swift response and better management of the crisis.

