New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Injeti Srinivas has been appointed as the Chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), according to an official notice.

His appointment is for a period of three years, according to an official order.

Srinivas is a 1983 batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, who has previously served at the Corporate Affairs Ministry. He retired as the Corporate Affairs Secretary on May 31.

The IFSCA was established on April 27 this year. It is a unified body to regulate all financial services in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in the country. (ANI)

