Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to introduce the Poco M2 Pro handset today in India. The firm has been teasing the mobile phone from last week on its official social media accounts. The online launch event will commence at 12 pm IST, on Poco India's official social media platforms. The mobile will be made available on Flipkart. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast of the online event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco M2 Pro Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Check Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

According to teasers revealed by the company, the Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad rear camera module comprising of a 48MP main camera that looks similar to Redmi Note 9 & Redmi 10X. The handset is rumoured to pack a large battery with 33W fast charging support. As per the leaked geek bench listing of Poco M2 Pro, the mobile phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G chipset as we see on Poco X2 smartphone.

Less than 24 hours to go for the unveiling of the #POCOM2Pro & we are feeling the surge. Are you ready to #FeelTheSurge? RT to let everyone know. pic.twitter.com/ijZBFXSpuI — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 6, 2020

Poco's new device is likely to be offered with 6GB of RAM & could run on Android 10 based MIUI operating system. The handset is likely to fall somewhere in the mid-range price segment. More specifications of Poco M2 Pro will be revealed during its launch event.

