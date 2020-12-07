Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 7 (ANI): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala declared support to Bharat Bandh called by the farmer organisations on December 8.

Chautala said, "The day when the farmers' agitation started, our party announced that each and every worker of the INLD party will fight this battle shoulder to shoulder to strengthen this movement and to abolish the three black laws imposed by the central government."

Also Read | Covaxin: Phase 3 Human Trial for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 Vaccine Starts at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Chennai.

The INLD leader said that he will visit the Tikri border on December 9 and meet the leaders of the farmer organisations who are conducting the movement.

"We will not back down even if we have to sacrifice anything to make this movement successful. Whatever the farmer leaders will impose on us, we will do it by standing in the front row," he said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Odisha Civil Services 2019 Main Exam For General Studies Paper I & II Postponed, Check New Date For Examination Here.

He said that no farmer organisation of the country had demanded these agricultural laws but the central government enacted these "black agricultural laws" to benefit the corporate houses.

The INLD leader reiterated his demand that the central government should abolish all three laws and guarantee the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of the crops to the farmers and provide punishment for whoever buys the crop below the MSP by registering a criminal case against them.

"It should also be ensured that according to Swaminathan's report, the farmer gets the price for his crop. While we condemn these laws, we appeal to the farmers and political organisations of the entire state that they will stand up strongly with the agitating farmers rising above politics," he said.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)