Chennai, December 7: The SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre here on Monday announced the launch of the third phase of human trials for Covaxin - a vaccine for Covid-19 developed by Bharat Biotech.

In a statement issued here, the SRM Medical College Hospital said the vaccine in the third phase will be tested on about 1,000-1,500 volunteers. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Russia Sets Maximum Wholesale Rate For Sputnik V at $26 For 2 Doses.

During the first phase, the vaccine was tested on 30 volunteers, and in the second phase, on over 150 persons and their health is being monitored, it added.

