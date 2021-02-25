Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's Home Department on Wednesday constituted a 6-member inquiry committee following a complaint of a woman IPS officer, alleging sexual harassment by Special Director-General of Police (DGP) of Law and Order, Rajesh Das.

"The complaint was lodged by the woman IPS officer who accused the senior police officer of misbehaving with her while she was on duty," said Tamil Nadu's Home Department official.

Following this incident, several politicians in Tamil Nadu have slammed AIADMK led state government.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party MP Kanimozhi in a tweet said: "The protector also needs protection during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rule. When a woman IPS officer is sexually harassed by a high-ranked officer and the Chief Minister takes no notice of it, what hope do women in the state have in this regime?"

President of DMK, M K Stalin's demands suspension of Special Law and Order DGP Rajesh Das after a women Superintendent of police lodged a sexual harassment complaint against him.

Stalin warns that the DMK will launch a massive protest if there is no action against the 'tainted cop'. Stalin also recalls how the Tamil Nadu government covered up a previous complaint against vigilance Director Murugan, who faced similar charges.

He also adds that Palaniswami should hang his head in shame as a women police officer who was deployed in the bandobast duty was subjected to such kind of harassment.

President of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, Kamal Hassan said that he is shocked to know that a woman IPS officer was sexually harassed by a top police officer. Kamal Hassan demands the Chief Minister to prepare a document to get justice for the victim. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)