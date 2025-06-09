Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Blistering heatwave prevailed in Rajasthan on Monday as Sri Ganganagar recorded a high of 47.3 degrees Celsius, the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said as they predicted that the extreme hot weather is likely to persist across the state in the coming days.

The maximum temperatures across various regions on Monday remained high.

Bikaner recorded 45.8 degree Celsius, Churu 45.6 degrees, Phalodi 45.2 degrees, Jaisalmer 45 degrees, Barmer 44.7 degrees, Alwar and Pilani recorded a maximum of 44.4 degree Celsius and in the state capital Jaipur, the mercury touched 43.8 degree Celsius.

The department has predicted dry weather and heatwave conditions across most parts of western Rajasthan this week.

In districts like Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, maximum temperatures are likely to hover 47-48 degree Celsius over the next 2-3 days.

Eastern Rajasthan may also experience heatwave spells over the next 3-4 days, with dry weather prevailing across most areas.

However, some relief is possible in Kota and Bharatpur divisions, where isolated thundershowers and light rain may occur around June 15-16.

