Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) April 7 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Naini Police Station in Prayagraj and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Yamunanagar zone apprehended three inter-district arms traffickers and seized a large quantity of illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police officials, the seized items include 10 illegal pistols, 4 country-made firearms (tamancha), and 8 empty pistol magazines. The bust is being seen as a critical step in curbing the supply of illegal arms in the region.

The key accused has been identified as Neeraj Mishra, described by police as the mastermind of the trafficking ring. Mishra has 12 criminal cases registered against him, including charges under the Arms Act and Gangster Act.

Another arrested individual, Sunil Dubey, is a resident of Mirzapur and notably holds a high level of education. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree from Kul Bhaskar College in Prayagraj. Police officials expressed concern over the involvement of an educated youth in such criminal activities.

During a press briefing, Yamunanagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Kumar revealed that the accused were procuring illegal firearms at low prices and selling them at a premium to finance their lavish lifestyles.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

