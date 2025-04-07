Srinagar, April 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met wife and 20-month-old son of Kirti Chakra awardee Humayun Muzammil Bhat, the deputy superintendent of police who died while battling terrorists in 2023. The meeting with Fathima and her son Ashar at Raj Bhawan here was a courtesy call by the home minister to the family of the slain police officer who was awarded the nation's second highest peacetime gallantry award posthumously, official sources said. J-K: Amit Shah Stresses Govt's Unwavering Support and Technological Upgrades to BSF.

Earlier, soon after arriving in the valley in second leg of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah visited the parents of late DSP at Humhama near the Srinagar airport. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who received him at the airport, to the Bhat house. The home minister spent nearly 20 minutes with the slain police officer's father, retired IGP Ghulam Hassan Bhat, before heading to Raj Bhawan, the sources said. Family of Former BJP MLA Devender Rana Meets Amit Shah in Jammu.

जम्मू-कश्मीर की शांति और सुरक्षा में जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस सराहनीय भूमिका निभा रही है। आज जम्मू राजभवन में J&K पुलिस के वीर शहीदों के परिजनों से संवाद कर उन्हें अनुकंपा नियुक्ति पत्र सौंपे। J&K को सुरक्षित, शांत और स्थिर बनाने में अपना बलिदान देने वाले अमर जवानों को नमन करता हूँ।

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah visited the residence of Kirti Chakra awardee Martyr DySP Humayun Bhat in Srinagar, Kashmir and paid his respects to the brave soul who laid down his life in the service of the nation.

Humayun Bhat was among four security personnel who died in the line of duty while battling terrorists in 2023. The encounter took place on September 13 in the dense forests surrounding Gadool village of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across Kashmir for Shah's visit. He will review the security situation in Kashmir in a meeting with top security forces and police officers on Tuesday. Shah will also review the developmental projects underway in the valley in a separate meeting.