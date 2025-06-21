Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Indian Army organised a Yoga session at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen, in which multiple soldiers, veterans, families, and children also participated.

Highlighting the theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' in a post on X, the Army wrote, "On the 11th International Day of Yoga IDY 2025, Indian Army conducted Yoga sessions from the world's highest battlefield Siachen to all the terrains & climatic conditions through the expanse of the country. IDY2025 witnessed enthusiastic participation from Serving Soldiers, Veterans, Families, Children & Civilians embracing "Yoga as a Way of Life"."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also participated in the 11th International Yoga Day with with 2,500 personnel at Army's Northern Command in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, describing Yoga is a vital instrument for inner strength and composure, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for globalising its reach, and emphasised its relevance in enhancing clarity and discipline--especially during operations like Operation Sindoor, according to the Defence Ministry.

The Defence Minister also highlighted that Yoga is not merely a wellness activity, but a strategic discipline that strengthens both body and mind.

Earlier, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at Border Outposts (BOPs) Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse, located at 14,100-14,200 feet above sea level.

The 54th Battalion of ITBP performed yoga in the lead up to International Yoga Day. Sharing the visuals on X, ITBP wrote, "54 Bn #ITBP organised a yoga session as a prelude to International Yoga Day 2025. Himveers participated with zeal, reinforcing the spirit of wellness and discipline."

4th Corps of ITBP, Dirang (Arunachal Pradesh) organised yoga sessions at an altitude above 12000 feet. Sharing on X, ITBP wrote, "4th Corps #ITBP, Dirang (Arunachal Pradesh) organised yoga sessions and cleanliness drives at the Corps Headquarters and forward posts at altitudes above 12000 feet."

The Indian Coast Guard officials united at Visakhapatnam to celebrate International Yoga Day, and the CG Ship Rani Abbakka practised yoga on Tamil Nadu's sacred shores. The Indian Navy too participated in the Yoga Day celebrations organised by PM Modi in Vishakapatnam.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister was joined by Union Minister of State (IC) Ayush, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a massive demonstration of India's global wellness vision.

The Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge the global community on this important occasion to let this International Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity. Let this be the day when inner peace becomes a global policy, where yoga is embraced not just as a personal practice, but as a powerful tool for global partnership and unity," PM Modi said.

The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

