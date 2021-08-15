Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) For the first time in three years, Internet and mobile services remained unaffected in Jammu and Kashmir on Independence Day which is being celebrated in the Valley in a relaxed atmosphere, officials said Sunday.

"There is neither internet shutdown nor #restrictions on the eve of the #IndependenceDay," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Also Read | India Records 36,083 New COVID-19 Cases, 493 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

This is for the first time in three years that internet and mobile services in Kashmir remained unaffected on the Independence Day.

Also Read | Ola Electric Scooter To Be Launched Today in India, How To Watch Live Stream; Check Expected Prices & Specifications.

These services used to be snapped on Independence Day and Republic Day as part of the security drill.

The services were not snapped last in 2018 during governor N N Vohra's tenure.

On August 15, 2005, terrorists had used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast outside Bakshi stadium which was then the main venue for Independence Day celebrations.

There were no restrictions on the movement of people across Srinagar and other parts of the valley Sunday, although security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places in Kashmir, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)