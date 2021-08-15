Ola Electric will officially launch its highly anticipated electric scooter today in India. The company has been teasing the electric vehicle on its Twitter and other social media accounts revealing its several key features. The launch event of Ola Electric Scooter will commence at 2 pm IST via Ola Electric's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The upcoming EV is already available for pre-bookings and consumers can reserve theirs on olaelectric.com by paying a token amount of Rs 499. Ola Electric Scooter India Launch Set for August 15, 2021.

Ola Electric Scooter will be manufactured at the Tamil Nadu-based plant called Ola Futurefactory. It will be made available in ten shades. Moreover, the EV will be offered in matte and glossy finish options in blue and black colours and likely to come in three variants.

Ola Electric Scooter (Photo Credits: Ola Electric)

Built the first scooter in our Futurefactory today! From barren land in Feb to this in under 6 months despite a pandemic!! The @OlaElectric team is just amazing❤️👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/B0grjzWwVC — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 14, 2021

The base variant is said to get a 2kW motor which will generate a top speed of 45 kmph. The second variant will have a 4kW motor and will achieve a maximum speed of 70 kmph. The high-end variant will get a 7kW motor and will have a top speed of 95 kmph.

Ola Electric Scooter (Photo Credits : Ola Electric)

Ola's upcoming electric scooter will be able to run for up to 75km with a 50 percent charge and 150km when fully charged. Ola's electric two-wheeler will sport a 3.4kWh battery, making it eligible for the government's FAME-II subsidy. Ola scooter customers will be able to charge the electric vehicle up to 50 percent in just 18 minutes. At a regular charging station, the EV will take around 2.5 hours to get fully charged whereas a normal plug at home will take longer, around 5.5 hours.

Ola Electric Scooter (Photo Credits : Ola Electric)

Other features include a 7-inch touchscreen display with GPS navigation, 4G connectivity with support for YouTube and voice calling. Users will be able to access their vehicle via a mobile application, which ola refers to as Keyless experience. Moreover, it will get an LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED winkers, an LED taillamp, alloy wheels with a single disc each at the front and back tyre. Coming to the pricing, Ola Electric Scooter is likely to be priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.2 lakh.

