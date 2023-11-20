Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 20 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that an investigation has started into the allegation that Youth Congress members created fake ID cards for their president's election.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "This is something that should not be done at any cost. What is the credibility of it, is such a thing being done for the first time, have these agencies carried out such activities before? These are things that should be investigated properly. That investigation has begun. What I am understanding is that all agencies have taken it seriously."

Also Read | Delhi BMW Accident: Speeding Luxury Car Injures Four in Masjid Moth After Woman Driver Loses Control (Watch Video).

CM Vijayan slammed the Congress and said that they could go to any extent against political rivals.

"Congress calls itself a democratic party and all but it's just for namesake. There is no democracy. They have no elected system in general, it's nominated committees that function for them. They conducted elections for the youth congress president post. Just imagine, it's an internal party election which ideally should be healthy. In such elections, they are choosing such a route. So imagine to what extent they can go against political rivals. This is what should be seen," CM added.

Also Read | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Hail Team India for Their Performance in ICC Cricket World Cup 2203, Congratulate Australia for Its Victory.

The chief minister was addressing the press in Kasargod as part of Nava Kerala Yathra.

Earlier, the BJP and CPI (M) filed complaints to the concerned authorities against the Kerala unit of the Youth Congress on Friday for allegedly creating nearly 1.25 lakh fake ID cards for their organisational election.

BJP state president K Surendran has made complaints to the Kerala DGP (Director General of Police) and the Election Commission against the youth congress over this allegation.

Meanwhile, DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI (M), also demanded action against youth congress leaders. DYFI alleged that this has happened with the knowledge of the Congress leadership.

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mankoottom, however, claimed that the Youth Congress election was transparent.

"It's good that BJP President K Surendran has come up with these allegations in the media. His allegations are pointless. He himself was involved in election malpractice," Rahul Mankoottom said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)