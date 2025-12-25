Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party over its comments on the size of state budget and said if similar advice had been given to the head of the party when it was in power, "perhaps this state would have benefited".

Speaking in the state assembly, he also said if any mafia forcibly occupies residential land or any government land, and builds a mall or a centre for extortion, and uses it to conduct immoral and illegal activities there, then "a bulldozer will be used against them" and "nobody can stop that".

He said investment is coming to Uttar Pradesh due to improved law and order situation.

"An atmosphere of security is essential for every person. Today, every person can say that investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment," he said.

Taking potshots at Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said it created identity crisis in the state as it became disorganised.

"Naturally, when you're in the opposition, you have to criticise every good deed of the government. Otherwise, there would be no justification for being in the opposition... Around 9 years ago, the Samajwadi Party was on this side, and BJP was on that side. If you had given the same advice you are giving here today to the head of the Samajwadi Party and the people running the government at the time, perhaps this state would have benefited as well," he said.

"I would like to say to the Samajwadi Party and the opposition, "tu idhar udhar ki baatein mat kar, yah toh bata ki yeh kaafila kyu loota"... The Samajwadi Party became scattered and disorganised. It created an identity crisis for the entire state. Who was responsible for the dance of anarchy that was unleashed?" the Chief Minister asked.

Yogi Adiyanath said that rule of law prevails in Uttar Pradesh and there are no communal riots.

"If anyone wants to know how rioters are dealt with, they should ask the maulana from Bareilly. There is neither curfew nor any riot now. Everything is fine in Uttar Pradesh. This is the new UP," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

