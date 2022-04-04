New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Padma Awardee Dr Mahesh Verma, the present Vice Chancellor of Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, has taken over as the new chairman of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers (NABH).

In a release, the NABH informed that Dr Verma is internationally acclaimed in the field of dental surgery.

"Dr Verma is a Padma Shri awardee, Dr BC Roy awardee and National Science and Technology awardee, and is currently the Vice Chancellor of Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, and Professor Emeritus at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences," NABH's statement read.

Dr Verma is also the president of the India chapter of the International Association for Disability and Oral Health and the Indian Academy of Restorative Dentistry and is the president-elect of the International Association of Dental Research India Division and the Indian Society of Dental Research.

As per the release, NABH, a constituent Board of the Quality Council of India, operates accreditation, certification and empanelment programmes for healthcare organizations.

"The board is structured to cater to the much-desired needs of the consumers and to set benchmarks for the progress of healthcare organizations. Finding support from all stakeholders--be it the industry, consumers and government, it operates within the overall internationally accepted benchmarks of quality and is accredited by the International Society for Quality in Health Care," the release stated.

Under the Chairmanship of Dr Verma, NABH said that it expects to touch new heights and work towards enhanced patient safety and taking quality in healthcare to the last man in the line. (ANI)

