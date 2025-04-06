New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC's) "North East Discovery" tour on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train is set to kick off from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on April 22, 2025.

This 15-day journey will cover several North Eastern states, showcasing their natural beauty and cultural heritage. The program will commence from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway station. Interested tourists may choose this tour program from Delhi and other boarding points, including Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, and Kanpur.

The carefully curated itinerary will take you by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train to five of the "seven sisters" of the lesser-travelled North Eastern region of India.

The 15-day train tour starts on April 22, 2025, and covers Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Kaziranga in Assam; Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh; Unakoti and Udaipur in Tripura; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland; and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya.

The first stop of this train is Guwahati, where tourists will visit the Kamakhya Temple. They will then visit Umananda Temple and take a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra.

The train will then depart on an overnight journey to Naharlagun Railway Station, which is 30 km from the next destination, Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. The next city to follow is Sivasagar, the old capital of the Ahom Kingdom, situated in the eastern part of Assam. The famous Shiva temple at Sivasagar, Sivadol, is a part of the itinerary, along with other heritage sites like Talatal and Rang Ghar.

Further, the tourists would be visiting the tea gardens at Jorhat and an overnight stay at Kaziranga, followed by an early morning jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park, will be experienced by the tourists. The train next departs from Furkating Railway Station for the state of Tripura. Post deboarding at Kumarghat Railway Station the tourists will be visiting the heritage site of Unakoti, the 'Angkor Wat of North East' and later shall be visiting Agartala.

The sites covered are the famous Ujjayanta Palace, Neermahal Palace and Tripura Sundari Mandir at Udaipur. After Tripura, the train departs for Dimapur to visit the state of Nagaland. The scenic train journey between Badarpur Station and Lumding Junction can be witnessed by the guests in the early hours of the morning from their seats. From Dimapur Station, tourists will be taken to Kohima by bus to visit local sites, including a tour of the Khonoma village to experience the Naga way of life.

The next halt for the tourist train will be Guwahati. Then, tourists will be taken by road to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, with a pit stop at the majestic Umium Lake en route.

The next day starts with an excursion to Cherrapunji, nestled in the East Khasi Hills. Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai Falls, and Mawsmai Caves are a part of the day's sightseeing. From Cherrapunji, the tourists travel back to Guwahati Station to board the train for the return journey to Delhi.

Guests will be travelling roughly 5800 km on this entire tour by train.

The modern Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of amazing features, including two fine dining restaurants, a contemporary flameless kitchen, and shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massagers, and a mini library. The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation, namely AC I (Superior), AC II (Deluxe) and AC III (Comfort). The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes, and dedicated, unarmed security guards appointed for each coach.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India's initiatives "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism.

At a price range starting from Rs 1,67,845 per person for AC 1 (Coupe), Rs 1,49,815 per person for AC1 (Cabin), Rs 1,29,915 per person in AC 2 Tier, and Rs. 1,16,905 n AC III, the IRCTC tourist train will be a 15-day all-inclusive tour package.

The price will cover the train journey in the respective class, night stays at AC hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sightseeing in buses, travel insurance, and the services of a guide, etc.

Passengers can get details from the IRCTC website and regional offices. It aims to promote domestic tourism and showcase the region's beauty under the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh" initiatives. (ANI)

