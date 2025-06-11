New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) has successfully raised Rs 2,005.90 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), said a statement from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Wednesday.

The capital was mobilised by issuing 12.15 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 165.14 per share, which includes a premium of Rs 155.14 per share over the face value of Rs 10.

The issue price of Rs 165.14 reflects a discount of 5.00% to the floor price of Rs 173.83 per equity share. Launched on June 5, 2025, the QIP issue closed on June 10, 2025, receiving an encouraging response from a diverse set of both domestic and foreign qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) including insurance companies, scheduled commercial banks and foreign portfolio investors.

The Board has approved allotment of equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers in its meeting held today i.e. June 11, 2025.

The QIP was oversubscribed with bids amounting to Rs 2,005.90 crore against the base issue size of Rs 1,500 crore, achieving a subscription of 1.34 times. The capital raised through this successful issue will further strengthen IREDA's Tier-I capital and overall Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), enhancing the company's capacity to support the expanding renewable energy sector in India.

Reflecting on this achievement, Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, said: "The successful completion of this QIP in a short span after our IPO in November 2023 is a testament to the trust and confidence the investor community and the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy have reposed in IREDA.

This capital infusion will empower us to scale up our financing activities, enabling greater investments in renewable energy projects and accelerating India's transition towards a greener and sustainable energy future."

CMD, IREDA expressed his gratitude to Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution; Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy; Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE; Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM); and the Board of Directors for their support and invaluable guidance.

IREDA extended its gratitude to all institutional investors and stakeholders for their continued support, reaffirming its commitment to leading the country's clean energy financing initiatives. (ANI)

