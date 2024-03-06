Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Congress, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, kept losing election after election and only a few leaders remain in the party.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), the BJP leader wrote, "Kharge ji, the truth is bitter but it should be heard."

Also Read | Mission Viksit Bharat 2047: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Says ‘Today, India Is Seen as a Bright Spot by All World Bodies’.

"Under Rahul ji and your leadership, Congress kept losing election after election. Just do some finger counting, since 2013 till now Congress has lost more than 50 elections. Many old Chief Ministers and big leaders have left Congress," said Chouhan pointing to the leadership of Kharge.

The former chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said, "Kharge ji, now tell me whether Rahul ji and you together are fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's statement 'Congress should be abolished after independence' or not?"

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Kidnapped, Tortured With Cigarette Burns by Seven Friends in Vashi for Rs 50,000 Extortion.

"You, your party and your leaders never respected public sentiments. When the whole country was immersed in the devotion of Ramlala, Congress rejected the invitation for the Sri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Hatred against Sanatan Dharma and Lord Shri Ram is the reason for your party going into the abyss, " added Shivraj.

Praising the BJP for social service, Shivraj Singh Chouhan further added in his X and said, "Bharatiya Janata Party is a family that does not work for itself but for social service with the spirit of Antyodaya and this spirit of service makes every worker of Bharatiya Janata Party different." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)