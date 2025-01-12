Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) "Is it the DC's job to catch them", fumed Muktsar deputy commissioner Rajesh Tripathi on Sunday after he caught two drug peddlers red-handed at a rickshaw-stand outside a Red Cross park on Kotkapura road.

Tripathi was reprimanding two local police officers after he caught the two drug peddlers with some banned capsules and poppy husk while reviewing the arrangements for the Maghi Mela starting Monday.

In a video, the deputy commissioner could be heard telling the two officers that he himself caught the two persons, saying, "From morning till evening this is happening. Two persons have been caught. I recovered banned capsules, poppy husk from their pockets. Is it the DC's job to catch them and then hand them over to you?"

In reply, the two officers could be heard saying, "Sorry sir."

"If this thing happens again, I will take strict action against you. Remember this. Take them to the police station and register an FIR," Tripathi told them.

The DC had earlier received complaints regarding the presence of drug peddlers near the rickshaw stand.

