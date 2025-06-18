New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The first evacuation flight bringing back a batch of Indian nationals being moved out of Iran is likely to arrive in India in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday that Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for safety reasons through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy.

The officials said on Wednesday that the first evacuation flight of Indian nationals being moved out of Iran is likely to arrive in India from the Armenian capital of Yerevan around 2 am on June 19, the officials said.

Tehran, the Iranian capital, is under a fierce Israeli blitz which seeks to destroy Iran's nuclear programme and its ballistic missile capabilities.

Under Operation Rising Lion, Israel has conducted multiple strikes on the territory of Iran. Tehran retaliated after warning Israel and the military flare-up entered its sixth day on Wednesday, amid fears of a wider conflict.

In its statement issued on Tuesday, the MEA said other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation.

Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia, the MEA said, adding that further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University, 90 of them from the Kashmir Valley, have safely crossed the border into Armenia.

