Mumbai, February 23: Indian equity markets opened the week on a cautious note, with investors closely tracking select heavyweight and high-momentum stocks. Amid global volatility and sector-specific developments, five major companies are drawing significant attention across banking, renewable energy, telecom, infrastructure, and NBFC space.

IDFC First Bank (NSE: IDFCFIRSTB)

IDFC First Bank has emerged as one of the most actively traded banking stocks. The counter recently witnessed volumes exceeding 40 million shares, touching a fresh 52 week high of Rs. 80.45. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, February 20, 2026: RailTel, Tata Power, Waaree Energies Among Shares Likely to Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Despite slightly lower investor participation compared to recent sessions, the stock continues to outperform its sector peers. Analysts suggest a “hold” strategy in the near term, with key support seen around Rs. 79. The stock remains attractive for traders tracking mid cap banking momentum and liquidity-driven moves.

NTPC Green Energy (NSE: NTPCGREEN)

NTPC Green Energy, the renewable arm of NTPC Limited, continues to gain traction as India accelerates its clean energy push. The company is expanding aggressively through its subsidiary NGEL, focusing on solar, wind, and energy storage projects. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Post Notable Gains Amid Deeper AI Discussions at India Impact Summit 2026

Market experts maintain a positive outlook, citing strong capacity addition targets and policy continuity in the power sector. The stock has recently outperformed the broader power index, supported by investor confidence in long-term renewable execution.

Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL)

Telecom major Bharti Airtel remains a preferred defensive play amid global uncertainty. Backed by a strong balance sheet and dominant market share, the stock is being closely tracked by institutional investors.

Analysts recommend a “buy on dips” approach, with expectations of further upside once key resistance levels are cleared. Improving ARPU trends and expanding 5G rollout continue to act as primary growth catalysts.

Larsen & Toubro (NSE: LT)

Engineering and infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro remains in focus amid strong order inflows and infrastructure momentum. As India’s leading private sector defence manufacturer, L&T is benefiting from robust government capital expenditure and localisation initiatives.

The stock has seen sustained investor interest, supported by execution strength and diversified project exposure across infrastructure, defence, and heavy engineering.

Manappuram Finance (NSE: MANAPPURAM)

Manappuram Finance is under investor watch after the RBI approved Bain Capital’s proposal to acquire a significant stake, triggering a mandatory open offer.

The development has renewed interest in the NBFC counter, with market participants assessing potential strategic changes and capital infusion benefits. The stock may witness volatility in the near term as the acquisition process unfolds.

Market Outlook

Benchmark indices such as the Nifty 50 and Sensex are navigating heightened volatility amid global trade recalibrations and interest rate cues. However, medium to long term sentiment remains constructive, backed by sustained public capex and sectoral growth in infrastructure, renewable energy, telecom, and financial services.

Market experts advise a selective stock-specific approach, focusing on fundamentally strong companies with clear growth visibility while managing short term volatility through disciplined risk strategies.

