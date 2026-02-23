A video going viral on social media shows a young man delivering a vada pav from Mumbai to his friend in California, United States. The viral clip has garnered nearly 2.50 lakh views. Shared on Instagram by content creator Aryaman, the influencer is seen saying that he came to California from Mumbai just to deliver a vada pav. The video shows Aryaman successfully delivering a vada pav to his friend Shreya in America. However, what caght eye is people's reaction to the viral video, with many asking if it was really a vada pav. Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, also took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "What is it giving mc aloo tikki". Another user commented, "kuch bhi? it's a homemade burger. vada pav gets spoiled after 24hrs," while a third user added, "That’s not even Vada pav". Gujarat Tourists Accused of Abusing Mishmi Hills Resort Staff in Arunachal Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Video of Content Creator Delivering Vada Pav to His Female Friend in California Goes Viral

Netizens Ask if It's Really a Vada Pav

People ask if it is really a vada pav (Photo Credits: Instagram/aryamanmadaan)

