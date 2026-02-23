New York, February 23: In what is being described as the most significant blow to organized crime in a decade, Mexican security forces killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), on Sunday, February 22. Known globally by his alias "El Mencho," the 59-year-old kingpin died from injuries sustained during a sophisticated military operation in the mountain town of Tapalpa, Jalisco.

The mission, supported by US intelligence, ended the multi-year manhunt for a man who had a USD 15 million bounty on his head and was considered the architect of Mexico’s most violent criminal empire. The operation has triggered a massive security crisis across western Mexico as cartel loyalists launched a wave of retaliatory attacks. In the hours following the announcement, coordinated "narco-blockades" paralyzed major cities including Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. El Mencho Killed: Flights Cancelled Amid Violence After Killing of Leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel; US Directs Citizens to Shelter in Place.

Mexico Army Reinforcing Security

This post is false. The military operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, aimed at capturing Rubén “N,” alias “Mencho,” was planned and executed by Mexican Special Forces. The action was carried out within the framework of bilateral cooperation, with U.S. authorities providing… pic.twitter.com/4mLu0b0x7k — Embassy of Mexico in the U.S. (@EmbamexEUA) February 22, 2026

Armed gunmen forced civilians from their vehicles before setting them ablaze to block highways, while several commercial businesses and gas stations were torched. The Mexican government has declared a "Code Red" alert in five states, and international airlines have suspended dozens of flights to the region due to the ongoing volatility.

Who Was El Mencho Aka Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes?

Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known globally as "El Mencho," was the founder and undisputed leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which grew under his command into one of the world's most sophisticated and violent criminal enterprises. A former police officer who grew up in rural poverty as an avocado farmer, Oseguera Cervantes rose through the ranks of the Milenio Cartel before splintering off to form the CJNG around 2010. Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, ‘El Mencho,’ Killed in Mexican Army Operation, Official Confirms.

Unlike other high-profile kingpins, he was famously elusive and maintained a low profile while orchestrating a "military-style" expansion that utilized drones, rocket launchers, and a 7,000-strong private army. At the time of his death on February 22, 2026, he was Mexico's most-wanted man, with a USD 15 million US bounty on his head for his role in flooding international markets with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

El Mencho Killed: The Final Operation in Tapalpa

The take-down began in the early hours of Sunday when Mexican Special Forces, backed by the Air Force and National Guard, moved into a CJNG stronghold in Tapalpa. According to the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), the military encountered heavy resistance from an elite security detail protecting Oseguera Cervantes. The ensuring firefight involved armored vehicles and high-powered weaponry, including rocket launchers used by the cartel in an attempt to down military helicopters.

During the clash, four cartel operatives were killed on-site, and three others, including El Mencho, were gravely wounded. The drug lord reportedly succumbed to his injuries while being airlifted to a medical facility in Mexico City. While forensic identification is still being finalized to meet legal protocols, high-ranking officials from both the Mexican and US governments have confirmed the death of the kingpin.

Regional Chaos and International Impact

The fallout from the operation has had immediate international consequences. The US State Department has issued a "shelter-in-place" order for American citizens in Jalisco and Colima, while Canada has warned its nationals to maintain a low profile. Travelers at the Guadalajara International Airport reported scenes of panic on Sunday as rumors of active shooters spread, though the facility remains under the protection of the National Guard.

Transport Suspended: Public transit in Guadalajara has been halted to prevent further arson attacks on buses.

Public transit in Guadalajara has been halted to prevent further arson attacks on buses. Schools Closed: Classes have been canceled for February 23 in several municipalities across Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Classes have been canceled for February 23 in several municipalities across Jalisco and Guanajuato. Diplomatic Reaction: US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau called the development "a great victory for the rule of law," while acknowledging the "sadness and concern" caused by the ensuing violence.

Security analysts warn that while the death of El Mencho is a strategic victory, it places Mexico in uncharted territory. The CJNG is a highly decentralized organization, and experts anticipate a bloody internal power struggle among high-ranking lieutenants to fill the leadership vacuum. Furthermore, rival cartels, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, may attempt to seize the opportunity to move into CJNG territories, potentially escalating the conflict in the coming months.

