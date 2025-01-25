India News | ISRO Has Taken Giant Leaps in Space in Recent Years, Says President Murmu

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday lauded ISRO for its giant leaps in space in recent years.

Agency News PTI| Jan 25, 2025 08:06 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | ISRO Has Taken Giant Leaps in Space in Recent Years, Says President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday lauded ISRO for its giant leaps in space in recent years.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, Murmu said India became the fourth country to successfully conduct a space docking experiment.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar's Public Events in Next 4 Days Cancelled Due to Health Reasons: NCP (SP).

"The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been taking giant leaps in space in recent years. This month, ISRO once again made the nation proud with its successful space docking experiment. India has now become the fourth country in the world to have this capability," she said.

Murmu also noted that the Genome India Project had not only been an exciting venture in exploring nature but also a veritable defining moment in the history of science in India.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Installment Arrives: Maharashtra Government Begins Depositing Cash in Bank Accounts of Women Beneficiaries, Says Report.

"Under its flagship programme, the genome sequencing of 10,000 Indians was made available for further research this month. This pathbreaking project will open new vistas in biotechnology research and also give a fillip to the public healthcare system," the president said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
India News | ISRO Has Taken Giant Leaps in Space in Recent Years, Says President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday lauded ISRO for its giant leaps in space in recent years.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, Murmu said India became the fourth country to successfully conduct a space docking experiment.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar's Public Events in Next 4 Days Cancelled Due to Health Reasons: NCP (SP).

"The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been taking giant leaps in space in recent years. This month, ISRO once again made the nation proud with its successful space docking experiment. India has now become the fourth country in the world to have this capability," she said.

Murmu also noted that the Genome India Project had not only been an exciting venture in exploring nature but also a veritable defining moment in the history of science in India.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Installment Arrives: Maharashtra Government Begins Depositing Cash in Bank Accounts of Women Beneficiaries, Says Report.

"Under its flagship programme, the genome sequencing of 10,000 Indians was made available for further research this month. This pathbreaking project will open new vistas in biotechnology research and also give a fillip to the public healthcare system," the president said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
England vs India
500K+ searches
West Indies vs Pakistan
500K+ searches
Noman Ali
50K+ searches
26 January Republic Day
20K+ searches
Barack Obama
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics

MCC Neet PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at mcc.nic.in, Know Steps To Download

  • ‘Goofin’ Around’: ‘Edit Queen’ Rasha Thadani Drops Another Fun ‘Uyi Amma’ Reel With Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma (Watch Video)

  • Varun Chakaravarthy Castles Harry Brook, Ravi Shastri Takes Jibe at England Batter Over His 'Smog' Remark During IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Live Commentary (Watch Video)

  • How To Watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    England vs India
    500K+ searches
    West Indies vs Pakistan
    500K+ searches
    Noman Ali
    50K+ searches
    26 January Republic Day
    20K+ searches
    Barack Obama
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel