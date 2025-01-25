Mumbai, January 25: The Maharashtra government’s highly ambitious “Ladki Bahin Yojana” has begun disbursing its January 2025 installment to eligible women beneficiaries. The January payment of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana started being credited to their bank accounts from the evening of January 24, 2025, with the entire installment expected to be completed by January 26, according to reports. Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier assured that the funds would be transferred by this date.

The scheme, launched in July 2024 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s government, aims to provide financial support to eligible women, offering a monthly payment of INR 1,500. To date, six installments of Ladki Bahin Yojana have been credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts, with the seventh installment now being processed. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Money Disbursed Under ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ Scheme Won’t Be Recovered From Anyone, Says Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar also recently mentioned that the state government had provided a INR 3,700 crore cheque to the Women and Child Development Department to facilitate these payments. Eligible women have been advised to check their bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar cards to confirm the deposit. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Women Who Received Cash Despite Being ‘Ineligible’ for Scheme To Be Asked To Return Money, NCP (SP) Warns of Protests.

In case they do not receive an SMS notification due to technical issues, they should check their bank statements through their bank’s app or visit their branch for updates. If the Ladki Bahin Yojana payment hasn’t been received, beneficiaries are urged to wait until January 26 for the transfer to be completed.

