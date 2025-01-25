Pune, January 25: All scheduled public engagements of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar over the next four days are cancelled as he is experiencing speaking difficulty due to cough, a party leader said on Saturday.

The 84-year-old politician on Thursday addressed an event at Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune on Thursday despite his ill health. He coughed frequently during his 18-minute speech. Amit Shah Says ‘Sharad Pawar’s Politics of Betrayal Ended by BJP’s Massive Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections’.

"Sharad Pawarji is experiencing difficulty in speaking due to persistent cough, as a result of which all his scheduled programmes over the next four days have been cancelled," said Prashant Jagtap, Pune city NCP (SP) president.