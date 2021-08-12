New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) lifted off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on the early morning of Thursday, informed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"GSLV-F10 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota #GSLV-F10 #EOS03 #ISRO," tweeted ISRO at 5:45 am.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: Cumulative Vaccine Doses Administered Cross 52 Crore, Over 41 Lakh Jabs Inoculates in Past 24 Hours.

The launch was tentatively scheduled at 5:43 am on August 12, 2021, subject to weather conditions, informed the official statement by ISRO earlier.

The countdown for the launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 EOS-03 mission commenced on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | Atmanirbhar Narishakti Se Samvad’: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Women Self Help Groups Tomorrow.

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

A four meters diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)