New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The BJP on Friday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of pursuing "appeasement politics", alleging that it seems to be taking steps to aid "communalism" in the state.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia and party spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hit out at the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the wake of the communal violence in Karauli.

Also Read | BJP Plotting To Make Mumbai a Union Territory, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

Addressing a press conference, Poonia said the majority community, a reference to Hindus, are in "fear" of celebrating their festivals due to the government's "appeasement" policy.

The government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to restrict religious marches of Hindus while giving permission to events by the Popular Front of India, a Muslim body, he said.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Pune: Lured by ‘Playboy’ Male Escort Job, 27-Year-Old Unemployed Man Loses Rs 17 Lakh.

"It seems there is a Taliban government in Rajasthan. We have not seen such an atmosphere of fear and terror," he alleged.

"Human rights of people are being violated in Rajasthan. Are Hindus only meant to be beaten up? Do they don't have human rights," he said, demanding a judicial probe into the violence in Karauli.

Communal clashes had broken out in Karauli on April 2 after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year, prompting authorities to clamp curfew, suspend the internet and deploy 600 police personnel.

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who was part of the party's committee to look into the incident, noted that Gehlot had claimed that provocative slogans were raised during the rally even before the probe. He gave a clean chit to rioters, Rathore claimed.

Poonia said a more "incapable, incompetent and corrupt" government was never in charge in the state, with over seven lakh FIRs being filed in the last three years.

Rajasthan has been known as a peaceful state but deteriorating law and order has hit tourism and investment, aggravating unemployment rate, he said.

Gehlot had earlier alleged that an environment of religious polarisation had been created in the country after the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre.

Noting that peace, brotherhood and harmony are important for development, Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should appeal to the people of the country to shun polarisation based on religion and caste.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)