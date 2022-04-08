Pune, April 8: A 27-year-old unemployed man in Pune has been allegedly duped of Rs 17 lakh by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of giving him a job in an escort service. The police said that the man lost a chunk of his deceased father’s life savings to secure the job after he had fallen for a fake online advertisement.

A first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered at the Dattawadi police station after the complainant approached the cybercrime cell. As per the FIR, the victim holds a bachelor's degree in Chemistry and was searching for employment. He lost Rs 17.38 lakh to the fraudsters in multiple transactions made between July to October 2021, according to the FIR.

Indian Express quoted Dattawadi police as saying that "the complainant saw an advertisement of a male escort service named 'Playboy' on a social media platform. The post made promises of incomes to the tune of Rs 3,000 for services given for an hour. The complainant received multiple communications from people who posed as executives from the same platform. They asked him to make transfers on the pretext of license fees, room rent, police verification, pickup and drop-off charges, policy premium and many more."

The victim transferred the life savings and fixed deposits of his father, who had died during Covid-19 pandemic. He kept lying to his family that he was investing money in stock market, police said.

Police are now investigating the case using details of the bank accounts used by suspects to defraud the victim.

