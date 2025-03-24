New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): In a significant move to strengthen its fight against Naxalism, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have established a new camp at Bedmakoti, approximately 5 kilometres ahead of Kutul, a known Naxal stronghold in the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur district.

The initiative aligns with the central government's objective to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026. The establishment of the Bedmakoti camp is being hailed as a notable achievement by security forces operating in the region.

According to the ITBP, a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the area remains severely affected by Naxal activities, posing a continuous threat to the personnel stationed there.

Despite the dangers, the 41st Battalion, ITBP, Kondagaon, under the leadership of Rana Yudhvir Singh, DIG, Tactical Sector Headquarters, Bhubaneswar, has taken this proactive step to curb Naxal influence.

The ITBP has been consistently expanding its presence in the Abujhmad region, establishing camps to ensure the safety of the local population.

"Apart from providing security, ITBP personnel are raising awareness about welfare schemes of both the Central and State Governments, aiming to integrate the locals into the national mainstream," the force stated.

The increased visibility of security forces in the region has also curbed the operational freedom of Naxal groups. The ITBP highlighted that the locals are experiencing a heightened sense of security and are now more inclined to participate in developmental initiatives.

With the Centre's 2026 deadline to eradicate Naxalism, the establishment of the Bedmakoti camp marks a significant step towards achieving this goal. (ANI)

