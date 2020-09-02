Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): The 40th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recovered a pressure cooker IED near a bridge on a road between Hathijhola and Samudpani in Rajnandgaon District on Wednesday.

The IED was safely neutralised by ITBP troops.

Also Read | Metro Train Resumption in Bengaluru: Metro Services to Resume Operations From September 7 in Two Shifts Starting From 8 AM.

According to officials, the ITBP troops were accompanied by a canine on the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttarakhand: King Cobra Spotted at Over 2,100 Metres Altitude in Nainital’s Mukteshwar For First Time (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)