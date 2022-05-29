Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested 19 persons accused of arson, stone-pelting, and sloganeering outside the house of Yasin Malik on May 25, informed the police on Sunday.

Earlier 10 persons were arrested on Thursday in the same case, where the police officials had stated that the others accused in the matter were being identified and will be arrested soon.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, a separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir, in a terror funding case.

The NIA court while sentencing life imprisonment to Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. He was sentenced to life imprisonment twice (one for waging war against the nation and one in UAPA sec 17 raising fund for terror act). (ANI)

