Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): Five doctors have been suspended, and two senior doctors have been served show-cause notices at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said.

According to the official, they have been asked to explain their roles in connection with the "sudden" death of a woman in her fifth month of pregnancy.

Also Read | 'Lottery King' Money Laundering Case: Supreme Court Bars ED From Accessing, Copying Data From Santiago Martin's Laptop and Mobile Phones.

"In this case, we have suspended five doctors and asked for an explanation from two senior doctors. In such cases, where the attendants themselves are alleging negligence, I understand that we may have been at fault somewhere as well," said Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, Principal of GMC Rajouri, speaking to ANI.

He informed that the authorities took cognizance of the matter after watching the news on social media where a patient's attendant was alleging that his patient was not given proper treatment at Rajouri Medical College.

Also Read | Chillai Kalan: Dal Lake Freezes As Srinagar Shivers at Minus 7.3 Degrees Celsius; Temperatures Drop to Bone-Chilling Low Across Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

The five-month pregnant woman died suddenly due to pulmonary embolism, Bhatia said, adding that the doctor on duty had catheterized her as soon as she was brought to the hospital. The doctor further informed that the woman was fine until the next morning, but her condition worsened suddenly.

"Yesterday on social media I saw a post where a man (patient's attendant) was alleging that his patient was not given proper treatment in Rajouri Medical College. Taking cognizance of the matter, we constituted a team of doctors (from different departments) who submitted a report. Based on the report, it was found that the death of a five-month pregnant woman was due to pulmonary embolism after she faced urinary retention and pregnancy-related complications. The doctor on duty catheterised her. She was fine till the morning. She had breakfast after which her condition worsened all of a sudden. As this happened, the lady could not be revived. We are investigating her sudden death. If there is any negligence found, action will be taken," Bhatia said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)