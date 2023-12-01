Srinagar, Dec 1 (PTI) Six people have been booked in Kashmir for alleged propagation of false information and instigative content on social media platforms, police said on Friday.

"Srinagar Police and Cyber Police Kashmir have taken cognizance against 06 individuals for propagation of false information, instigative content inciting disaffection and anti-social propaganda on social media platforms. Legal action under relevant sections of law has been taken," the Srinagar Police said in a post on X.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: Climate Finance, Technology Extremely Essential To Fulfil Aspirations of Global South, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The police said the common public is appealed to desist from posting, sharing or propagating instigative and provocative content, misinformation, anti-social propaganda and rumour mongering.

The Cyber Police Kashmir on Wednesday said cognisance had been taken of various instigative and provocative content shared on social media and action under law was being initiated.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves 30% Reservation to Women for Posts of Constable in State Police.

Though the police did not give any further details, sources said the police action came in the aftermath of the row over a social media post by a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Protests broke out on Tuesday on the NIT campus in Nigeen locality of the city over the social media post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments of some students.

Police filed a case against the student for promoting religious enmity between communities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)