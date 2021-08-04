Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) The family of a civilian killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district will get Rs 1 lakh ex gratia, 21 years after his death.

The Union territory administration has released the compensation amount in favour of six terror victims in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi Charandeep Singh released ex gratia relief totalling Rs 4.82 lakh, approved by a district-level screening-cum-coordination committee, in favour of the terror victims.

A sum of Rs 1 lakh was given to the next of kin of Nazir Ahmed of HariWalla Thuroo who was killed by terrorists in 2000, officials said.

Besides Rs 0.75 lakh in favour of Mushtaq Ahmed, Rs 0.75 lakh for Mir Hussain, Rs 0.70 lakh for Abdul Rashid and Rs 0.625 lakh in favour of Akbar Ali, all residents of Dharmari, was also released.

Their houses were burnt by terrorists on Feburary 21, 2006, they said.

A financial aid of Rs 1 lakh was provided to Talib Hussain of Budhan whose house was also burnt by terrorists on March 18, 2008, officials said.

The relief will be disbursed among the victims through direct benefit transfer (DBT), they added.

