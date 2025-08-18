Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 (ANI): Special all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) have been deployed to aid rescue operations in Chasoti village of Kishtwar district after a sudden flash flood struck the area on August 14, claiming 61 lives.

These powerful vehicles, capable of moving across rough and difficult terrain, are being used to reach remote and buried locations where people are still trapped.

Also Read | EC 7-Day Ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi: Political Firestorm Over Election Commission’s Press Conference on ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations; Congress Says 'Will Not Apologise'.

Speaking to ANI, Head of Production, Jaipal Singh said, "We have brought these off-road vehicles to support the army... These vehicles can move in any terrain... Many people are buried here, and some have been rescued... The capacity of this vehicle is 1200 kg... This vehicle can run in any weather."

The Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and local administration are all working together in the search and rescue mission, as efforts continue to locate missing persons and assist survivors.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain in Coastal Areas, Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Likely to Intensify.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo confirmed that 61 people have lost their lives in the cloudburst and flash flood incident that occurred in the Kishtwar district, while 116 individuals have been rescued so far.

Addressing mediapersons, Chief Secretary Dulloo said, "61 people have lost their lives in the incident. Security forces and various agencies have launched a collective search and rescue operation. CISF, J&K Police, CRPF, BRO, Indian Army, and NHPC were present at the spot immediately after the incident. Almost 450 people are working there day and night in a rescue operation. 116 people have been rescued so far."

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) MK Yadav stated that the rescue operations are ongoing and efforts are being made to locate and save those still missing.

"Rescue operations are ongoing here, and JCB machines are also working continuously. SDRF, NDRF, local police, and CISF have all been divided into teams, zoning up the area. All agencies are working here. We are hopeful of saving more people. Other people who are missing, who are trapped inside boulders, muddy areas, we are trying our best to get them out. The situation here is better than before," Yadav said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)