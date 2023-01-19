Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Indian Army constructed a 20 feet long and three feet wide temporary wooden bridge for the locals of Ghaggar Hill village, which is a remote village of Boniyar Tehsil in the district.

Villagers especially children and women were facing challenges in crossing over the perennial Hapath Khai Nala, to reach their homes, due to the lack of a bridge.

Also Read | Swati Maliwal Molested and Dragged: ‘Leave Politics Aside, Focus on Law and Order Situation’, Arvind Kejriwal Tells Governor VK Saxena After DCW Chief Claims Harassment.

As per the army press release, the Indian Army detachment at Paro, on receiving information about the challenges being faced by the locals, swung into action, to provide a temporary solution.

The innovative warriors of Dagger Division, created a 20 feet long and three feet wide temporary wooden bridge, using dead wood and military construction equipment.

Also Read | Delhi School Admissions 2023: First List of Shortlisted Students for Admission to Over 1,800 Private Schools To Be Out Tomorrow.

The temporary bridge shall alleviate the challenges being faced by patients, children and pregnant ladies, in reaching their homes across the perennial Hapath Khai Nala, to Ghaggar Hill Village.

"The Indian Army continues to proactively step in for humanitarian aid, at such remote far-flung villages," the army press release stated.

Previously, the Indian Army had evacuated more than eleven ailing villagers, over the past month, over sleet-filled and snow-covered roads, to the nearest Public Health Care Centre.

Notably, a pregnant woman's life was saved by joint efforts of the Indian army, Indian air force and district administration after she was airlifted from snowbound Kupwara's Dudi Village in the Machil sector on Tuesday.

Officials said that at Kupwara Army Helipad, the Army Emergency Medical Response Team took charge, stabilised her vitals and subsequently transported her to District Hospital Kupwara for further medical assistance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)