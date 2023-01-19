New Delhi, Jan 19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked Lt Governor V K Saxena to leave politics aside and focus on the law and order situation in the capital, after DCW chief Swati Maliwal was harassed and allegedly dragged by a car.

Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, had claimed that she was harassed and allegedly dragged by the car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS in south Delhi when her hand got stuck in the vehicle's window and its inebriated driver drove on. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Molested and Dragged: Accused Harish Chandra Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day when the DCW chief was out to inspect the state of women security in Delhi along with her team, who were stationed at some distance from her.

"What happened to the law and order situation in Delhi? The morale of the goons has increased so much that even the women's commission chairperson is not safe.

"Only this work has been given to LG Sahib by the Constitution. LG Sahib is requested to leave politics for a few days and focus on law and order. We will fully cooperate with him," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. The accused, a 47-year-old man, was arrested. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Molested and Dragged: NCW Seeks Report From Delhi Police Within Two Days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said a case was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act at Kotla Mubarak Pur based on a complaint from the DCW chief.