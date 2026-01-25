Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25 (ANI) Indian Army jawans on Sunday stepped up high-alert security and intensive patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Troops are conducting round-the-clock surveillance at extreme high altitudes amid heavy snow and harsh weather conditions to thwart any suspicious movement from across the border, according to officials

The jawans are undertaking rigorous patrols across rough, rugged mountainous terrain, maintaining heightened vigilance to ensure the area's security. The intensified measures form part of precautionary arrangements ahead of January 26.

Meanwhile, Rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade and celebrations were held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Saturday, with a multi-layered security arrangement in place to ensure smooth proceedings.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with paramilitary forces, have strengthened the security grid around the stadium to manage the event effectively.Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said, "The divisional level event for Republic Day is being organised at Bakshi Stadium this year... All the contingents are completely ready, and our participants are rehearsing with full enthusiasm... There were some disruptions due to rain, but our teams worked hard and fully prepared the stadium... All the departments have completed their arrangements..."

Meanwhile, on January 18, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) established a special security checkpoint along the banks of Dal Lake to ensure safety ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. Sniffer dogs are also deployed as part of tightened security arrangements ahead of Republic Day. (ANI)

