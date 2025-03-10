Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): Asha workers, who are playing an essential role in promoting institutional deliveries in the Bhalesa region of the Doda district, will receive an increment of Rs 1000 as incentive from March.

District Asha coordinator Doda said that a meeting cum workshop was organised for the Asha workers.

"The government has increased the incentive of Asha workers under Comprehensive Primary health care incentive. We listened to their issues. Earlier they used to get an assured incentive of Rs 2000 and other incentives. There are 12 indicators. In the 7 indicators, they have got an increment of Rs 700 each. NIS-certified Asha workers have received their certificates today. In 2020, 120 Asha cleared the NIS exams. They received Rs 5000," he said.

An Asha worker said, "Earlier delivery of a baby used to happen in the home in villages. Now, all the deliveries take place in hospitals. Now, all the children are vaccinated. Pregnant women are vaccinated within three months to avoid any disease. Earlier we used to get Rs 2,200 as incentive and now we will get Rs 3,000. We want to appeal the government that we should get regular salary."

Another Asha worker said that when she started working as an Asha worker, vaccinations were not taking place regularly.

"We raised awareness among the people. Now, all the deliveries are taking place in the hospital. Earlier, our incentive was Rs 150. From March, the assured incentive would be Rs 3000," she said.

Earlier on March 4, Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired the ninth meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of National Health Mission (NHM) on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Nadda commended the role of ASHA workers, "grassroot foot soldiers", in the healthcare system and stressed the need for their further empowerment and welfare through revised incentives for routine activities and providing enhanced honorarium. (ANI)

