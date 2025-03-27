Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): A State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) bus travelling from Jammu to Srinagar overturned inside the Banihal Qazigun Navyug tunnel, leaving at least 12 passengers injured, police said on Thursday.

Following the accident, the injured have been shifted to Qazigund Hospital.

Also Read | Nithyananda Land Grab Scam in Bolivia: 'United States of Kailasa', Fictional County Founded by Rape Accused 'Godman', Dupes 3 Indigenous Tribes Into Signing Lease Agreements; 20 'Citizens' Deported After Allegations Surface.

A rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Shiv Sena (UBT) Withdraws No-Confidence Motion Against Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)