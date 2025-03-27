Mumbai, March 27: Fugitive self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda, who claims to have founded the fictional "United States of Kailasa," is at the center of a shocking global land scam. In a bizarre turn, three indigenous tribes from Bolivia’s Amazon were deceived into signing a 1,000-year lease for 3,900 square meters of land with his non-existent nation. The scandal has led to the deportation of 20 so-called "citizens" of Kailasa as authorities investigate the fraudulent agreements.

Bolivia has accused members of the so-called "United States of Kailasa" of attempting to illegally claim indigenous land. Speaking at a press conference, Bolivia’s Immigration Director Katherine Calderón revealed that the group had entered the country as tourists through various points of entry. While some had been in Bolivia since November 2024, the majority arrived in January 2025. Swami Nithyananda Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Kids.

How Nithyananda Duped Indigenous Tribes in Bolivia

Nithyananda scammed Indigenous communities in Bolivia by falsely presenting his self-declared "United States of Kailasa" as a legitimate nation. He and his followers convinced three Indigenous groups- Bauer, Cayuba, and Esse Eha—to sign a fraudulent 1,000-year lease for 4.8 lakh hectares of Amazon land, promising an annual payment of $108,000. The agreement falsely granted Kailasa full autonomy over the land and its resources, despite Bolivian laws prohibiting foreign entities from acquiring land in the Amazon. Swami Nithyananda Rolls Out E-Visa and Passport For Kailasa, His Own Hindu Island Nation; Here's How to Apply in Case You Want a 'Trip'! (Watch Videos).

His followers entered Bolivia under the guise of tourism, strategically arriving at different entry points since November 2024. They then attempted to illegally claim indigenous land through deceptive agreements, violating Bolivian land laws and immigration regulations. Authorities later discovered that the individuals had no legal basis for their claims, leading to swift action against them.

Bolivian Crackdown on Kailasa Scam

When journalist Silvana Vincenti exposed the fraudulent land deals of Nithyananda’s so-called "United States of Kailasa," she faced threats from both local and international sources, indicating a coordinated effort to silence critics. As the Bolivian government uncovered the scam, they swiftly nullified the fraudulent contracts, stating that indigenous communities had no authority to engage in such agreements. In response, authorities deported 20 individuals linked to Kailasa for violating immigration laws.

Nithyananda’s Ongoing Criminal Record

Nithyananda has been embroiled in multiple legal controversies over the years. He faces a non-bailable warrant in India, with allegations ranging from rape to torture and child abuse. His troubles began in 2010 when his former driver accused him of sexual misconduct, leading to his arrest and subsequent bail. However, in 2019, amid fresh allegations of kidnapping and abuse at his Gujarat ashram, he fled the country. Since then, he has evaded law enforcement while continuing to promote his so-called "United States of Kailasa" as a sovereign nation.

