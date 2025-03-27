Mumbai, March 27: In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) has withdrawn the no-confidence motion against Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde. The motion was initially filed by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve. However, Danve himself has now proposed to withdraw it. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has been adjourned sine die. The next session, the Monsoon Session, is scheduled to commence on June 30, 2025.

The opposition alliance in Maharashtra has criticized the Mahayuti government for the breakdown of law and order, this after activists of the Yuva Sena vandalised the venue where stand up artist Kunal Kamra had performed his controversial show. Anna Bansode, Ajit Pawar’s Aide, Unanimously Elected Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly.

Earlier, Mumbai Police issued a second summons to Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear for clarification over his joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor) in his latest stand-up video, "Naya Bharat", on YouTube, officials said on Wednesday.

Kamra failed to appear on the first summons date, and his lawyer had requested seven days. However, after he did not appear, Mumbai Police issued another date after taking legal opinion. Mumbai Police are investigating allegations which claim that Kamra had made disparaging remarks against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kamra and also made satirical remarks about several other noted personalities. Maharashtra Government Won’t Implement Proposed 6% Tax on High-End EVs Above INR 30 Lakh, Announces CM Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the police, if the investigation reveals that Kamra has previously made satirical comments about any politician, actor, or sportsperson, action will be taken against him. Officials clarified that while Kamra's lawyer has contacted them, the comedian himself has not been in touch with police officials. On Tuesday, Kamra shared a new video mocking Shiv Sena workers for vandalizing The Habitat comedy club in Mumbai, where he had previously performed.

Reacting to the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded to this issue on behalf of the government. Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law." Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a strong stand against Kamra's remarks. Speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, he said the government would not allow freedom of expression to become a tool for spreading "tyranny."

