Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): The collaboration between Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation and the Indian Army has been nothing short of extraordinary. In a show of remarkable empathy J&K Cable Car Corporation team displayed remarkable empathy to ensure timely retrieval of mortal remains of fallen soldier, the Army said in a press release on Sunday.

Both organisations have often come together to rescue victims in the past. In the same vein, both have come together and displayed a remarkable bond of compassion.

On January 11, 2024, in an unfortunate incident, Gunner Gurpreet Singh lost his life while performing operational duties at a forward post along the Line of Control.

"An urgent request was made to Raja Yaqoob, Managing Director and Shaukat Ahmed Bhatt, Project In-charge, J&K Cable Car Services, Gulmarg by Army authorities for retrieval of the mortal remains of Gunner Gurpreet Singh from Apharwat to Gulmarg," the army said in a press release.

In a commendable display of efficiency and compassion, J&K Cable Car Corporation amassed all resources promptly and operationalised cable car at Night in sub-zero temperatures to ensure dignified and timely retrieval of the mortal remains of the fallen soldier at 01:00 hrs to Gulmarg.

J&K Cable Car Team's efficiency in mobilizing resources during midnight and such a critical situation was testimony of their professionalism.

The effort demonstrates not only their unwavering commitment towards their duty and community service but also their deep sense of compassion and respect for the Armed Forces and their dedication to our nation's well-being. (ANI)

