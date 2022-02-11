Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) A core group meeting (CGM) was held here on Friday to review the intelligence and security situation in the Jammu region, a defence spokesman said.

The core group comprises all security forces and intelligence agencies working in the region, he said.

The meeting was held at White Knight Corps in the city, the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC of White Knight Corps, and Dilbag Singh, DGP of JK Police, co-chaired the meeting, he said.

High ranking officials of the BSF, the CRPF, the IB, commanders of all formations of White Knight Corps besides divisional commissioner, Jammu, were present on the occasion, he added.

Issues related to present security situation, inputs of terrorists in Pakistan trying to infiltrate into the Indian side, terror funding, radicalisation through social media, security situation in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban areas, OGW networks, latest modus operandi of the terrorist groups trying to revive terrorism in the Jammu region and peace and communal harmony were discussed, the spokesman said.

The synergy between the armed forces, intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces was appreciated as it has played a key role in maintaining peace in the region by thwarting various inimical designs of anti-national elements, he said.

