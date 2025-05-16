Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the Government of India to arrange additional Haj flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims caused by recent flight disruptions.

In a tweet, the J-K CM said, "I have taken up with the Government of India the urgent need to arrange additional Haj flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims caused by recent flight disruptions. Ensuring a smooth and timely pilgrimage for our pilgrims is the Government's priority."

Meanwhile, days after the first batch of Haj pilgrims in Srinagar left for Saudi Arabia's Mecca to undertake the annual holy pilgrimage, the second batch of Haj pilgrims also departed for Mecca from Srinagar following the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah saw off the first batch of 178 Hajj pilgrims, who left for the holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia on May 11.

"Today, I had the honour of bidding a warm see-off to the first batch of 178 Hajj pilgrims from Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport, Srinagar. Wished them a safe, fulfilling journey and humbly requested prayers for peace and prosperity in our region," J&K CMO posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha was also present to flag off the first batch of Hajj pilgrims.

At least 3,372 Hujjaj Karam, a title bestowed upon the Hajj pilgrims, departed from Srinagar on May 11. A facilitator for the Hajj pilgrims informed that the last flight to Mecca was scheduled for May 15.

Malik Abrar Altaf, overwhelmed with emotions, explained that the Hajj pilgrimage means undergoing a journey. He said he would make 'dua' for Kashmir, which has witnessed many turmoils.

"I can't describe my emotions. The feeling is different. Hajj means journey. Allah called us, and we are going. I only hope Allah makes our journey easier and has mercy on our qaum. Islam means peace. We only hope that there is peace across the world. We will make dua for Kashmir, which always remains under turmoil," Altaf told ANI.

Another Hujjaj Karam explained that the Hajj pilgrimage is undertaken by Muslims once in their life. He expressed grief over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and said that he would pray for Kashmir.

"This is the biggest day in my life. Muslims have to undertake this journey (once in our lifetime). We will offer duas for Kashmir because there is a lot of pain here. We will pray for Pahalgam," he said. (ANI)

