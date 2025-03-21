Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 187 Battalion organised a free medical camp at Battal Ballian village of Udhampur district on Thursday, where they provided CPR (Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation) training to village residents and people from nearby areas.

The 187 battalion of CRPF also offered free medical check-ups and medicines to village residents and people from nearby areas.

CRPF 187 Battalion Commandant Md Sazid said that they had organised two medical camps this year, one in Punara village and the other in Dudu village.

"187 battalion is deployed in Battal Ballian, Udhampur. Its companies are deployed in remote corners of Udhampur... We organised two medical camps this year, one in Punara village and the other in Dudu village. Through the camps, we directly addressed 500 families... Our CRPF specialist doctors spread awareness and free medicines in the areas where only basic medical facilities are available... In today's medical camp at Battal Ballian, we gave a CPR demo and information about First Aid," CRPF 187 Battalion Commandant told ANI.

KK Raina, a local from Battal Ballian village, said he is grateful to the 187 battalion for organising the free medical camp.

"I am grateful to the 187 battalion. The last time they set up a free medical camp, it helped people from remote villages get free medicines and medical facilities. All specialist doctors are here in the medical camp today and providing free treatment and medicines," KK Raina told ANI.

Mohan Lal, a local from Battal Ballian village, said the people had come here in large numbers for the medical check up.

"The CRPF has set up a camp here... People have come here in large numbers... I am also here to get a medical check-up. We are thankful to the CRPF. They serve the country at the borders and are also here to serve us villagers," a local from said.

"If more such camps are set up, it can help poor people who can't afford medicines, and elderly or those who can't travel far to get treatment," he added.

Gurdyal Sharma, a local from Battal Ballian village, said, "CRPF has set up a medical camp here, and I am here to get a medical check-up. The government and the CRPF are helping us. We are thankful to them."

Earlier on March 16, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 187 Battalion organized a free medical camp in the remote areas of Kathua district, providing essential medical services to over 400 villagers.

The camp offered free medicines, treatment, and medical checkups to those in need. (ANI)

