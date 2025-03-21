New Delhi, March 21: The ongoing budget session of the Parliament on Friday will see the tabling of several key reports in both Houses and the Lok Sabha will take up the second stage of the Union Budget. Several legislative matters and multiple standing committee reports will come for discussion in the Lower House. As per the List of Business, the Lok Sabha will discuss and eventually vote on the demands for grants under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for 2025-26.

At 6 p.m. in the Lok Sabha, a submission to the vote of the House of the Outstanding Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Budget for 2025-26 will be made. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. Parliament Budget Session Resumes Today; Lok Sabha to Discuss Key Reports and Demands for Grants.

She will also move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be passed.

On Thursday, the BJP issued a three-line whip for all Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House for the passing of the budget. Lok Sabha is to apply the guillotine on Friday. Parliament Budget Session 2025: House Resumes Today; Reports and Bills To Be Presented in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha.

"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that guillotining of various demands for Grants 2025-26 will be taken up for passing in the House on Friday. All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day and support the government's stands," the party said in a letter.

A guillotine is a parliamentary tactic which is used to accelerate the passing of a bill without allowing further discussion. It is typically used when the government wants to pass a bill quickly, but the opposition is stalling the process.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the Budget 2025-26 in the Parliament. In the Rajya Sabhakey reports of some standing committees will be put on the table. And from 2.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. private members legislative business will take place.

